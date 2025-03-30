Gang of robbers targeting women busted in Delhi, 3 held

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A gang of robbers targeting women travelling in auto-rickshaw was busted with the arrest of its kingpin among three people, police said on Sunday.
An auto-rickshaw used in the crime has also been recovered, they said.
On March 21, a woman reported that she was robbed of her jewelry while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.
A team analysed CCTV footage, interrogated several people and tracked down the accused, they said.
A raid was conducted at the residence of the prime suspect on March 28 and arrested the driver of the auto-rickshaw, Shahnawaz, the police said.
Subsequently, his associates -- Danish and Wasim -- were nabbed from Loni and Khajuri Khas, respectively.
According to the police, the gang targeted women by luring them into their auto and stealing their valuables mid-journey.