Gang of seven externed from five districts of Maharashtra for two years

Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) Seven members of a gang involved in multiple “heinous and hazardous” crimes have been externed for two years from five districts of Maharashtra, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police said on Wednesday.

The MBVV police said that the crimes committed by the gang members affected citizens in areas under the Tulinj and Achole police stations in Palghar district.

The gang members have been externed from the limits of Thane, Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Palghar and Nashik districts for two years, the MBVV police said.

The police identified the seven as gang leader Ajay Amod Mishra (24), Jagan Patkatiar (20), Prishit, alias Dipka Pal (23), Sunny, alias Abhishek Tak (24), Harshal Rathod (19), Mohammad Karim Shakil Sheikh (21), and Rahul, alias Tika Ramesh Sawant (22). PTI COR NR