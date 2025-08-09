Gang of thieves busted in Latur, six arrested

Latur, Aug 9 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday claimed to have solved nine cases of theft and burglary with the arrest of six persons and seizure of stolen goods and vehicles worth Rs 24.8 lakh.

The arrests were made on the intervening night of August 2 and 3, an official said.

The accused were identified as Rihan Mustafa Shaikh (20), Anwar Jalalkha Pathan (24), Hafeez Mumtajuddin Shaikh (36), Sadiq Mohammad Yasin Mohammad (44) and Farukh Nabi Shaikh (27).

A tempo, sharp-edged weapons, sticks, iron pipes, fake number plates, grinder machine, iron chains and tools for burglary were seized from their possession.

Three other members of the gang managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the official said.

Interrogation revealed that the gang had committed multiple burglaries in Ausa, Killari, Bhada, Renapur, Chakur, Ahmedpur and even in neighbouring states, he said.

A parallel probe led to the arrest of another gang member, Sameer Shamsuddin Shaikh (30), from Beed. He was found in possession of banned gutkha worth Rs 5.72 lakh and an Innova car valued at Rs 8 lakh.

Further searches led to the recovery of stolen goods including cigarettes, rice, soap, branded tobacco, cooking oil, cashews, almonds and other grocery items worth Rs 4 lakh, looted by the gang after breaking into shops at night.

Further probe is underway. PTI COR KRK