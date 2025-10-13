Gang of transformer thieves busted, 6 held after encounter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Six people involved in stealing power transformers and copper wires were nabbed on Monday after a violent encounter, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the gang members under the Titawi Police Station limits in Muzaffarnagar district.

A gunfight broke out between the two parties, which culminated in the police arresting the six.

Four of them were shot and wounded, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

A large quantity of copper wire stolen from transformers found in their possession was seized, Kumar said.

Police have also taken possession of their two cars and a motorcycle.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their gang had been active in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar districts.

The SSP said the theft caused severe inconvenience to farmers in western UP through prolonged power cuts.

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for the police team for the operation, the officer added. PTI COR ABN ARB VN VN