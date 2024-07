Prayagraj (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A gang rape convict escaped from Naini Central Jail here, officials said on Monday.

Four jail employees have been suspended in connection with the incident, they said.

Kalicharan, a resident of Mahoba, was taken to a field for work on Saturday afternoon. During a headcount in the evening, he was found missing, jail sources said.

Kalicharan was convicted in a gang rape case and sent to Naini Central Jail five months ago, the officials said.