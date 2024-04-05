Gang-rape victim hangs self in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) A gang-rape victim allegedly committed suicide at her home in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, police said on Friday.

The woman’s family and some locals staged a protest outside the mortuary of the hospital where the victim’s body was kept and demanded action against policemen for laxity and compensation.

SP Sri Ganganagar Gaurav Yadav said the woman had attempted suicide a few days ago as well and was saved by her family. Only after this, she revealed about the gang-rape and an FIR was lodged on March 25.

The next day, two accused were arrested and subsequently the third was also nabbed.

According to the police, the woman hanged herself in her house and her body was recovered on Thursday morning.

SP Yadav said the family ended their protest and agreed to a post-mortem after they were pacified by the police.

"They have now agreed for a post-mortem," he said.

A detailed investigation of the family’s allegations will be done and action against the guilty policeman will be taken, SP Yadav said. PTI SDA NB NB