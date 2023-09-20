Gang-rape victim, husband attempt suicide over police inaction in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old gang-rape victim and her husband tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The family members of the victim staged a protest at the local police station, alleging that the accused had not been arrested even days after an FIR was registered.

The couple was rushed to hospital and later referred to a higher centre where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

According to the victim's complaint, on Saturday she was waiting for a ride in her village when one of the accused Ankit offered her a lift on his motorcycle.

He took the woman to a jungle where four people, including Ankit, raped her. Later, Ankit left her at a hospital in an unconscious condition, police said.

The victim's husband reached the hospital and filed an complaint with the police on Sunday, they said.

Ankit, who was also involved in several other cases, has been arrested in this connection while police are searching for the remaining accused, Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav told PTI.

Police had registered a case under section 376D (gang-rape) of the IPC against Ankit and three unidentified people, he said.

The angry family members also protested at the hospital in Budhana where the couple was taken after they attempted suicide.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and force has been deployed to ease tension. PTI COR SAB NB