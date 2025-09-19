Gang-raped Kolkata law college student seeks transfer to another institute

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) The first-year student who was gang-raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College in June has decided not to continue her studies there and sought transfer to another institute in the city, her family said on Friday.

Calcutta University, to which the law college is affiliated, confirmed receiving an application for a change of institute from her.

"My daughter has applied for a no-objection certificate from the college and it is cooperating with us. She also wrote to the Calcutta University for a change in institute," the victim’s father said.

The student was gang-raped on campus allegedly by alumnus Monojit Mishra and two accomplices - current students who were suspended afterwards - on the evening of June 25.

"We want her to pursue her career, but we don't want to send her back to that campus again," her father said.

He met college Vice-Principal Nayna Chatterjee and sought an NOC with regard to her appeal for transfer to another college.

In the absence of any principal for quite some time, Chatterjee has been discharging administrative responsibility of the state-run premier institute.

“She is recovering from trauma and cannot study there anymore," the father said.

Chatterjee refused to comment, as the case is sub judice.

Calcutta University's officiating Vice-Chancellor Santa Datta said, "We received a mail from the family requesting a change of college. We are looking into the matter sympathetically.".

The student had appeared for semester exams in July, but not on the campus, as home centre but from another venue. PTI SUS NN