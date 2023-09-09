Gang robs two jewellers in Kerala of gold worth Rs 1.8 cr

Thrissur, Sep 9 (PTI) Two Thrissur-based jewellers were robbed of gold valued at around Rs 1.8 crore allegedly by a four-member gang near the railway station here, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The men were on their way to the railway station when a gang waylaid them on Friday night and took away the bags continating the jewellery.

A senior police official said the stolen gold ornaments weigh a little around 3.2 kg.

The jewellers are partners and are running their business in the city, police said adding investigation is on. PTI RRT RRT ROH