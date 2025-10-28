Gang selling fake degree certificates busted in UP's Saharanpur; 5 held

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Five members of a gang that used to prepare fake degree certificates and marksheets were arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Police has recovered 240 fake documents, including degree certificates and marksheets, four laptops, Rs 10,500 in cash, nine mobile phones and a car from them, an official said.

The action came after Ashwani Kumar of Govind Nagar lodged a complaint on Monday alleging that Riku Kumar and some others duped him of Rs 70,000 by promising a marksheet and later threatened him, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI.

Acting on the compliant, police arrested Riku Kumar, Parvat Kumar, Siddharth Shankar, Jasveer Singh alias Kala, and Akshay Dev, Bindal said.

On being questioned, the arrested men confessed that they arranged fake documents through contacts in Lucknow, Delhi, Meerut, Nagaland and Uttarakhand and charged Rs 30,000 to Rs 4.5 lakh from clients depending on the course, he said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK