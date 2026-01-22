Gang snatching phones busted in Latur; police recover 17 devices worth Rs 4.57 Lakh

Latur, Jan 22 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Latur have exposed a gang that allegedly snatched mobile phones of citizens, and recovered 17 devices worth about Rs 4.57 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The MIDC police recently received a complaint from a 40-year-old man after his mobile phone, valued at Rs 1.12 lakh, was snatched during a morning walk on January 18.

With the help of CCTV footage and technical inputs, police arrested Vikas Balu Rathod (22) and Prajapati Murlidhar Sonwane (45), and also detained a juvenile, an official said.

According to police, Sonwane owns a mobile phone shop at Samvidhan Chowk in Latur. He allegedly unblocked the stolen phones, cleared data and made them ready for resale, the official said.

A total of 17 mobile phones, including the complainant’s device, have been recovered from the gang. The phones are collectively valued at Rs 4.57 lakh, he said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the rightful owners of the other handsets. PTI COR NR