Gang steals jewellery, cash worth Rs 1.7 cr from MSRTC bus passenger; flee towards Mumbai

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Unidentified persons stole a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 1.68 crore and Rs 2 lakh cash from a passenger of an MSRTC bus on Mumbai-Nashik highway, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 1:30am on Saturday near Umbarmali village in Thane's Shahapur taluka, Kasara police station inspector Suresh Gavit said.

"Jeweller Kiran Kumar Purohit, a resident of Bhayander East, was returning with cash and gold items after a business tour of Ahilyanagar district. When he kept his bag on his seat and got down to buy water, four unidentified persons carried out the crime. They got into a car and fled towards Mumbai," he said.

"The bus driver gave chase but the car sped off. We are checking CCTV footage and other technical intelligence to nab the culprits. A case of theft and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered," Gavit said. PTI COR BNM