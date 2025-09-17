Gang supplying stolen mobile phones to Nepal busted in Delhi, 5 held

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a gang involved in buying stolen mobile phones from snatchers and pickpockets, and transporting them in bulk to Nepal through Bihar’s Munger, an official said on Wednesday.

Police arrested five men in the case and recovered 224 stolen mobile phones, many of which were linked to theft and snatching cases in the national capital.

The accused were identified as Brindavan (23), Mukesh Kumar (21), Vicky Bind (20), Vicky Kumar (25) and Vikas Pandey (24), they said.

According to investigators, the accused admitted that the consignment had been delayed due to political unrest in Nepal following the recent Gen Z uprising.

The case came to light after secret inputs indicated that two men were planning to board a train from Anand Vihar to Munger with a consignment of stolen phones.

Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap on September 12 and apprehended Brindavan and Mukesh, recovering 98 mobile phones from them, a senior police officer said.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of three more men from Azad Market, Gaffar Market and DRP Lines. A total of 224 mobile phones, one laptop and several tools used for unlocking devices were seized, police said.

Several complainants later confirmed that apart from their phones being stolen, money was also withdrawn from their accounts through UPI using the stolen handsets, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ HIG