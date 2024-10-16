Gang that extorted people identifying itself as Naxalite group busted, 6 arrested

Latehar, Oct 16 (PTI) Six people were arrested on Wednesday as police busted a gang that identified itself as a Naxalite group and allegedly extorted people in Jharkhand's Latehar district, officials said.

The arrests were made from the Manika, Balumath and Latehar police station areas, they said.

Four rifles, a country-made pistol and four live cartridges were seized from them, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Ram said.

Those arrested were identified as Anil Yadav, Javed Ansari, Sagar Yadav, Shivnandan Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mithilesh Yadav, he said.

The arrests were made acting on inputs that Anil Yadav, who had criminal antecedents, formed the gang to extort money, police said.

Anil was first apprehended from a forest near his village, Jungur in the Manika police station area, and the information provided by him during interrogation led to the arrest of the other members of the gang, they said. PTI CORR BS SOM