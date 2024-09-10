Gang that robbed bridegrooms after fake marriage busted, four held

Indore, Sep 10 (PTI) Four persons including three women were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly looting men following a sham wedding, police said.

The accused were identified as Varsha (27), Rekha Sharma (40), Sunita alias Basanti (45) and Vijay Kataria (55).

All four are residents of Indore, said additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia.

The accused allegedly got Varsha married to two men -- one from Maharashtra, another from Rajasthan -- successively; and each time she vanished after stealing jewelry and cash from the bridegroom, the DCP said.

She was introduced to both the men under false names, with the other three accused posing as her family members.

It is expected that more such cases would come to light during investigation, the official said. PTI HWP MAS KRK