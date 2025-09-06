Gang that stole motorcycles in Meghalaya and sold those in Bangladesh busted, 17 arrested

Shillong, Sep 6 (PTI) A cross-border motorcycle theft racket was busted in Meghalaya with the arrest of 17 people, including 10 Bangladeshis, police said on Saturday.

The gang used to steal two-wheelers from various parts of Shillong and sell them across the border, they said.

During a routine check of vehicles at Mawmang in East Khasi Hills district in the early hours of September 4, a scooter approaching from the Shillong side suddenly made a U-turn on spotting the police, officials said.

The vehicle was intercepted a while later, and the pillion rider, identified as Nehlang Lamare (24) of Barato in West Jaintia Hills, was apprehended. The man who was riding it managed to flee.

The absconding rider was, however, nabbed a while later. He was identified as Klement Timung (18) of Jowai.

During interrogation, the duo confessed that the scooter had been stolen from the Lapalang area of Shillong, officials said.

A case was subsequently registered at the Rynjah police station, and an investigation started, they said.

Later that day, the Special Cell of district police apprehended three more persons -- Peter Pohrmen (18), Vicky Dkhar (20), and Romeo Ryngksai (24), all residents of Dawki in West Jaintia Hills.

The trio allegedly acted as middlemen, facilitating the delivery of stolen two-wheelers to Bangladeshi nationals across the border.

Acting on inputs from those arrested, four more persons were nabbed. They were Deimionjongmi Paslein (25) of Kseh in East Jaintia Hills, Barister Lamare (20) and Lastborn Lamare (21) of Barato in West Jaintia Hills, besides a 15-year-old boy.

Further raids led to the arrest of 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including a 17-year-old minor, suspected to be the final recipients of the stolen motorcycle, officials said, without mentioning the details of the operation.

The Bangladeshis are residents of Sylhet, and Habiganj districts, they said.

The operation unearthed a well-structured international racket, officials said, adding that efforts are being made to trace more individuals linked to the network.