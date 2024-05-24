Gang which sold children busted, nine arrested

Thane, May 24 (PTI) With the arrest of nine persons from Mumbra and Nashik, the crime branch of Thane police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang which abducted and sold infants.

Police had received a tip that some persons from Mumbra near here were looking for customers for a baby girl less than three months old, said senior inspector Chetna Chowdhary of Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.

On May 22, police sent a decoy customer who agreed to `buy' the girl for Rs 5 lakh. On Thursday, a man who had arrived to hand over the child and take the money was nabbed near Reti Bunder here. Other arrests soon followed.

The arrested accused were identified as Sahil alias Saddam Hussain Makbul Ahmed Khan (32), Sahida Rafique Sheikh (40), Khatija Saddam Husein Khan (27), Pratap Kishorilal Keshwani (23), Mona Sunil Khemane (30), Sunita Sarjerao Baisane (35), Sarjerao Baisane, (38), Shalu Khaif Sheikh (25) and Raju Manohar Waghmare (30).

A case was registered under IPC section 370 (human trafficking) and also Juvenile Justice Act with Mumbra police.

Shalu Shaikh, the baby girl's mother, has a three-year-old daughter and needed money badly after separating from her husband, hence she was ready to sell off the baby, the official said.

Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK