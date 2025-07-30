Gang who stole valuables from people in shared auto-rickshaws busted in Delhi, 5 held

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) An inter-state gang of five men who stole valuables from unsuspecting people by posing as fellow passengers in shared auto-rickshaws was busted in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Police have seized gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh, Rs 11,000 in cash and two auto-rickshaws used in the commission of the crimes.

The accused revealed they would operate the autos near railway stations and busy transit points, target solo passengers, and steal their belongings mid-journey.

"The matter came to light on July 7 when a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint at the IP Estate Police Station alleging theft of his gold jewellery during an auto ride," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan in a statement said.

The complainant said he boarded an auto from the Nizamuddin Railway Station, and during the journey, three to four unknown people were picked up near Yamuna Bridge at ITO. Upon reaching Anand Vihar Railway Station, he discovered that the gold ornaments kept in his bag were missing.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and further investigation was taken up.

A police team scanned CCTV camera footage from the route and traced the auto used in the crime. The driver, Wasim, was later apprehended.

"During interrogation, Wasim disclosed the names of his associates, Mohsin, the alleged gang leader and a historysheeter of Seelampur, Naseem, Ansar Ahmad, and Samina. All the accused were arrested, and their involvement in the crime was established," said the DCP.