Ganga Dussehra: Over 15 lakh devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Haridwar

Haridwar, June 16 (PTI) More than 15 lakh devotees took holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Sunday, officials said.

A huge crowd gathered at the Ganga ghats of Haridwar for the bathing festival and the administration had made adequate security arrangements for the occasion.

Devotees from all over the country started reaching Haridwar from late Saturday evening for the bath. Bathing at the main bathing ghat Har Ki Pauri started early Sunday morning and continued till late evening.

Padma Vibhushan Ramanandacharya Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya was seen taking a dip at the Ganga ghat in Kankhal.

Police said about 15.25 lakh devotees took a dip in the river. Parts of the city saw a traffic jam due to the festival.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Doval said the entire area of the fair was divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Entry of heavy vehicles was banned from Saturday onwards to manage the huge influx of people into the city.