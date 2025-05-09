Ganga pollution in UP: NGT seeks details within 2 weeks

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has granted two weeks to UP authorities to furnish complete details of pollution in Ganga River.

In an order on May 2, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava observed the state was previously directed to disclose district-wise details to ensure no untreated sewage from the untapped drains flows to the river or its tributaries.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, however, said a report dated April 30 by the state’s environment secretary provided incomplete details.

It said the report lacked information on several counts, such as the details of drains flowing or discharging sewage into the Ganga directly or in its main or sub-tributary.

The bench said the report also failed to disclose, if the "drain is tapped, then (what) quantity of effluent will be diverted to which sewage treatment plant (STP) and if untapped "whether the proposal includes its diversion to any STP".

The date, month and year by which each drains would be tapped aside from naming the officials accountable for the works was also not mentioned, it added.

"The disclosure depicts incomplete information relating to districts Sonbhadra, Mau, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Deoria , Khushinagar, Maharajganj and Prayagraj," the bench said.

The additional advocate general for the state sought two weeks to provide complete particulars which the bench granted and posted the hearing on May 29. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK