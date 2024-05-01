Ganga Sabha objects to romantic video shot at Har ki Pauri

Dehradun, May 1 (PTI) The Ganga Sabha, which maintains the Ganga ghats in Haridwar, on Wednesday took exception to a romantic reel shot by a couple at Har Ki Pauri and said it will soon put up hoardings at the popular ghat prohibiting people from doing anything which goes against its sanctity.

Advertisment

"The Ganga should not be treated as a swimming pool. Such activities hurt the sentiments of devout Hindus. We shall soon set up boards and hoardings at Har Ki Pauri asking people to come properly dressed to the ghats and do nothing which goes against the sanctity of the pilgrimage centre," Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam told reporters in Haridwar.

The reel circulating on social media platforms shows a couple dancing at Har Ki Pauri to a song playing in the background.

Gautam said they will also request the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to take stern action against people indulging in such activities that sets a strong deterrent.

He said Har Ki Pauri is meant strictly for religious activities.

Sanatan followers and their centres of faith have always been on target, he added. PTI ALM AS AS