Ganga, Yamuna near danger mark in Prayagraj; flood water enters residential areas

Prayagraj, Aug 28 (PTI) The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers here rose slightly on Thursday, inching close to the danger mark of 84.73 metres, raising fresh concerns as floodwaters entered residential areas for the second time this month.

Boats have replaced vehicles along the embankments near the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, where people are now taking dips.

According to a district administration bulletin, by 4 pm the Ganga stood at 84.44 metres at Phaphamau and 83.56 metres at Chatnag, while the Yamuna measured 84.15 metres at Naini.

SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Singh said 12 localities in the Sadar area, including Kachar Mau, Mau Saraiya, Rajapur, Bagada and Daraganj, have been affected. Five flood relief camps have been set up at places such as Annie Besant School and Regal Guest House, while 56 boats and three motorboats are operating in the affected areas.

Rishu Devi, staying at the Annie Besant School camp with her two daughters, said, "We did not expect floods again. We had settled our belongings at home but now had to move everything to the roof and come here." Another resident, Roopa Devi, said, "We live in Kachar because of lower rents. We cannot afford higher rents in the main city, so we must face this hardship. Earlier, we returned home after the water receded, but this time we had to come back again." Residents at the camps expressed satisfaction with relief efforts, saying they were receiving meals, snacks and medicines on time.