Gangaikonda Cholapuram all decked up for celebration to mark Rajendra Chola''s win 1,000 years ago

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) The sleepy little village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu is brimming with energy and people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival on Sunday, to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.

The event also commemorates 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola’s legendary maritime expedition to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a magnificent example of Chola architecture.

The grand finale of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival that commenced on July 23 will be marked by celebrations on July 27.

Shivacharyas and Othuvamurthys (gurus who are well trained in Saivaite canons) are set to recite Saivite hymns and accord a grand welcome to the prime minister. A concert to be led by music maestro Ilayiaraja on Tiruvasagam is among the highlights.

On the occasion, Gangaikonda Cholapuram has been decked up with flower-decked green arches that lead to the temple and police authorities have brought the entire locality under their control.

According to an official release, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has curated special exhibitions on Chola Shaivism and temple architecture, in addition to organising heritage walks and guided tours that offer rare insights into the cultural and architectural legacy of the period.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, Hindu Religious and Chartiable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Union Minister L Murugan are set to take part in the function.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district is near Kumbakonam in the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN VGN ADB