Gangasagar Mela likely to witness record footfall of over 1.5 crore pilgrims: Priest

Gangasagar (West Bengal), Jan 4 (PTI) The Gangasagar Mela is likely to witness a record footfall of over 1.5 crore pilgrims this year, Kapil Muni ashram main priest Swami Gyandas Maharaj's successor Mohant Sanjay Das said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters at the temple premises, Das said the absence of the Kumbh Mela this year was likely to increase the number of Sanatani Hindu devotees visiting the Kapil Muni temple at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.
"We expect that more than 1.5 crore people will make the pilgrimage this year," Das told a select group of reporters at the temple.
He said that the central government should do something about the threat of erosion of the coastline in front of the temple, which is barely 500 metres away from the water during high tides.
"The central government needs to address the issue of erosion with earnest to save the temple," Das said.
Two temples have already gone under the advancing sea over the centuries. The present Kapil Muni temple is the third structure at this location.
Praising the Mamata Banerjee government for taking measures to arrest the erosion, he said the temple administration will co-operate and work hand in hand on this issue.
Das said the proposed bridge over River Muriganga that separates Sagar Island from the mainland, foundation stone for which will be laid by the chief minister on Monday, will act as a big boon for the pilgrims as well as the local residents.
"This is a very good project," he said.
"Bhagwan Ram had made the Ram Setu to connect Rameswaram with Lanka; Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is constructing this bridge for the benefit of Gangasagar pilgrims," Das said.
The priest said this year's Makar Sankranti holy dip is between 9.19 pm on January 14 and 1.19 pm on January 15.
"Pilgrims can take the holy dip throughout January 15 as the effect of the auspicious period will continue for eight hours after 1.19 pm," he added.
Gangasagar is located on Sagar Island, at the delta where the Ganges meets the Bay of Bengal, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. PTI AMR MNB