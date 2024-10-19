Gangrape, attempted murder accused held after encounter in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) The main accused in the gangrape and murder of a woman was arrested after an encounter here, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Naipal Singh on Saturday said on Friday night Shamshad opened fire at the police team who had gone to arrest him.

In retaliatory firing, he got shot in the leg, he said, adding that a weapon has been recovered from him.

Two of his associates -- Rajiv and Deependra -- have already been arrested.

According to the police, Shamsad, Rajiv and Deependra had raped the woman from their same village on October 14. When she threatened to expose them, they shot her in the chest and fled.

Based on the woman’s statement, a case under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and section 70 (gangrape) of the BNS was registered against the three men, they said. PTI COR NAV NB NB