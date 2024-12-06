Gangraped by two minors, MP girl ends life believing incident had become public

Damoh, Dec 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after being gangraped by two minor boys in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

Amid her father's efforts to settle the issue with the kin of the accused, the girl ended her life believing the incident had become public, he said.

Two persons have been booked after the girl's parents filed a complaint during the day, Inspector Sudhir Vengi said.

"The girl hanged herself in her house on Thursday night hours after her father sent her brother to the houses of the two accused to bring them and their families to his place to sort out the case mutually. The girl's family feared her reputation would be harmed if people got to know of the gangrape," Vengi said.

The father believed the accused had videoed the incident to blackmail her and to make it public in case she or her kin approached police, the official said.

"When a visitor reached the girl's home and her father sent her brother to the houses of the two accused, she felt the incident had become public. Distressed, she hanged herself. She was gangraped while going to school on Monday. She later told her mother about the incident. Her mother told her father on Thursday," Vengi informed.

Efforts are on to nab the two accused, said Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi. PTI COR LAL BNM