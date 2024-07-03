Gangster Abu Salem challenges prison transfer in HC, claims threat to life

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Gangster Abu Salem has moved the Bombay High Court challenging a special court's order that last month rejected his application against the planned transfer from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to the Nashik Central Prison, claiming a threat to his life.

Salem claimed the decision to shift him out of the Taloja facility, where he is serving life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was a "conspiracy" to kill him as he is likely to be released in a few months.

Notably, when Salem's petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale, the bench recused from hearing it without assigning any reason. The petition will now be placed before another division bench.

Stating that the Taloja facility has been very safe for him, Salem expressed apprehension that he may be attacked by members of rival gangs in other prisons.

The gangster stated the transfer at this stage was "uncalled for and unwarranted, and tainted with malafide intentions".

Salem stated he is currently facing trials in two cases in Delhi and has to keep travelling to the national capital.

Shifting him to another prison will affect his Delhi travel, which could delay the trials against him, the plea stated.

Prison authorities had submitted to the special court that Salem needs to be shifted to Nashik Central Prison given that the high-security cell inside the Taloja prison is in shambles and needs urgent repair.

Salem contended that he could be shifted to any other barrack or safe place inside the Taloja facility, which is very spacious and arrangements for the same can be made.

In June 2017, Salem was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, years after he was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005.