Gangster Abu Salem seeks to know number of days left in his incarceration

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Jailed gangster Abu Salem has moved an application before a special court here, seeking to know the exact date of his release from prison after completion of his jail sentence.

Extradited from Portugal in 2005, Salem was convicted and awarded life sentence in 2017 for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

In his plea, moved before a special TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act) court last week, Salem states that on July 20, he had written to the Superintendent of the Nashik Central Prison, where he is lodged, for information on the number of days left in prison.

However, since he did not get any response, he approached the special court for directions to the prison authorities.

Salem, in his plea, claimed that he has completed more than 23 years and seven months in prison.

He requested the court to direct the prison authorities to furnish the date of his release from Nashik jail on completion of his imprisonment or to let him know the days he has to spend in prison further.

After Salem's plea, the court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond.

The matter will be next heard on October 17.

Salem had claimed that as per India's solemn assurance to the Portugal government during his extradition, he cannot be put behind bars beyond 25 years. PTI AVI NP