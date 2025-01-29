Gangster, aide held under MCOCA in outernorth Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A gangster who headed an organised crime syndicate operating in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested along with one of his associates, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Pankaj alias Sura alias Suar (28), the kingpin of the syndicate, and Akash alias Akku (24), an active member of the group. Both were apprehended on February 3 following specific intelligence inputs, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station in 2024, they said.

A court had issued non-bailable warrant against Pankaj, who had been absconding, they added.

"The accused persons were continuously evading arrest by frequently changing their hideouts. Acting on credible secret information, police laid a trap and apprehended both the persons from Delhi," a senior police officer said.

Police recovered a car, a mobile phone and a dongle from Pankaj, and a mobile phone from Akash. The devices are being analysed to track the alleged operational network of the syndicate, police said.

They said Pankaj is allegedly involved in more than 20 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act violations, assault on police personnel and other violent offences. Multiple chargesheets were filed against him in the past and courts have taken cognisance, officials said, adding that this fulfilled the statutory criteria for invoking MCOCA against him.

Akash, they said, is named in several serious cases registered at Shahbad Dairy police station and is accused of participating in violent offences along with other syndicate members to "establish dominance and terror" in the area.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and financial and logistical links of the alleged crime syndicate, police said. PTI SSJ RUK RUK