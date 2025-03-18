Gangster allegedly involved in illegal cattle slaughter arrested after encounter: Police

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A gangster allegedly involved in illegal cattle slaughter and his associate were arrested following an encounter by Saharanpur district police, officials said on Tuesday.

Javed, a resident of Mohalla Gulshan Nagar in Shamli, sustained injuries after being shot by the police, they said, adding he was immediately taken to a hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Javed was facing cases under the Gangster Act and for illegal cattle slaughter.

His accomplice Mohammad Furkan, a resident of Mohalla Qaziwara, Shamli, tried to escape under the cover of darkness, but police apprehended him, the officials said.

Jain said that on Monday night, a police team from Nanota police station was conducting vehicle checks at Tilphara.

During the operation, officers spotted two individuals on an unregistered motorcycle approaching from Bhojpur village. When signalled to stop, the riders attempted to flee towards Chandena Mal and their motorcycle skidded off the road.

The suspects opened fire at the cops "with the intent to kill", the officer alleged. The officers retaliated in self-defence, injuring one of the accused.

Further legal proceedings are underway against both accused.

Police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol, one live and one spent cartridge, an unregistered motorcycle, and equipment used for cattle slaughter from their possession. PTI COR KIS RT RT