Gangster Aman Sao killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's Palamu

Ranchi: Gangster Aman Sao was killed in an encounter when members of his gang tried to free him from police custody in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place a day after state Director General of Police Anurag Gupta said most crime plots in Jharkhand are being hatched inside jails and executed with the help of criminal gangs.

The shootout happened on Tuesday morning when the gangster, accused in over 150 cases and convicted in some cases, was being brought to Ranchi from Raipur jail in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, they said.

Suddenly, members of Sao's gang attacked the vehicle in which he was being brought and attempted to free him near Andheritola in Ramgarh police station area, resulting in a gunfight in which Sao was killed and another police personnel was injured, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manibhushan Prasad said.

Jharkhand DGP Gupta told PTI that Aman Sao, also known as Aman Sahu, was being brought to Ranchi from Raipur.

IG Operations Amol Homkar has rushed to the spot.

The DGP had said on Monday, "Three gangsters -- Vikas Tiwari, Aman Srivastava and Aman Sao -- are running their operations from inside jails. Raid have been conducted in Simdega and Hazaribag jails."