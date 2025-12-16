Gangster among six arrested for beating man to death in Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dec 16 (PTI) A gangster and his five associates were arrested for allegedly beating a 40-year-old man to death in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Tuesday.

Jayant Singh (40), a resident of Sector 8A in the Harla police station, was allegedly killed by gangster Vinod Kumar alias Vinod Khopdi and his associates on December 11 following an altercation, they said.

Singh was abducted and beaten to death, and his body was hidden near Jalebiya valley in the Pirtand police station area, they added.

Vinod was wanted in 19 criminal cases, including those related to the Arms Act.

Police said they have also seized a car, two mobile phones, and four sticks, which might have been used in the crime. PTI RPS RPS SOM