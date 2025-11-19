Gangster Anmol Bishnoi lands in Delhi, arrested by NIA

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, landed here on Wednesday after being "removed" by the US and was taken into custody by the NIA upon his arrival, officials said.

Bishnoi, a younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, will soon be produced before a special court here, they said.

The gangster is also wanted in connection with the firing at Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April 2024 and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

He was detained by the US authorities in November last year and was "removed" from the country on Tuesday.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of October 12, 2024, in front of his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area.

At least 26 people allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested in the Baba Siddique murder case.

The Mumbai police have invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with the brazen killing.

Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar were named as wanted accused in the case.