Gangster carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in police encounter in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), May 20 (PTI) A criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was shot dead in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, officials said on Tuesday.

Sonu Pasi alias Bhure was wanted in 53 cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, and other serious crimes. A police station in charge narrowly escaped injury during the exchange of fire, they said.

Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said the Umri Begumganj police received a tip-off on Monday night about the presence of Pasi in the area. A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Khodare police launched a coordinated operation to apprehend him.

According to the SP, police intercepted Pasi near Sonouli Mohammadpur Bandha. When they tried to stop him, he opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, he was injured and taken to the district medical college, where doctors declared him dead.

Police seized an illegal .32 bore pistol, a 315 bore country-made gun, and cartridges from the deceased. One of the bullets fired by Pasi struck an officer's bulletproof jacket, but he escaped unhurt.

Last month, during a theft incident in Umri Begumganj, Pasi had allegedly shot a villager who tried to resist. Since then, he had been on the run. Given the seriousness of the case, three police teams and the SOG-surveillance unit were assigned to track him.

Earlier, three of his associates -- Brijesh alias Chhotu Pasi, Pallu Pasi, and Nanmunna Lodhi -- were injured and arrested in police encounters.

Jaiswal confirmed that Pasi was wanted in 53 cases, including those lodged under the Arms Act, NDPS Act, and Gangsters Act, across Gonda, Basti, and neighbouring districts.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for his capture by the ADG, Gorakhpur Zone. PTI COR KIS RHL