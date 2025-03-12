Gangster charged under MCOCA arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) An alleged member of Saddam Gauri-Salman Tyagi gang charged in multiple cases, including MCOCA, was arrested after cutting the iron grill of his house, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Accused Manish Malhotra alias Sunny is a proclaimed offender wanted for five years in connection with multiple cases under MCOCA and other serious offences, police said.

"Malhotra has been a key figure in the Saddam Gauri-Salman Tyagi gang, responsible for terrorising local communities and engaging in organised crime. Over the years, he evaded police by frequently changing his address and operating discreetly," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said.

A raid was conducted at Malhotra's rented flat in Hardev Nagar, Burari, on March 10. He attempted to resist arrest but the police team entered the flat after cutting through the iron grill of the house, said he said.

The officer further said that in the MCOCA case, Malhotra, along with co-accused members, was allegedly involved in threatening witnesses to prevent them from testifying, abduction and assault.