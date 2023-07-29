Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide held after 25 years for 1997 murder

Mumbai: An alleged aide of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel was arrested in connection with a murder after being on the run for more than 25 years, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Laik Mohammed Fida Hussain Shaikh (50), who used to stay in Dongri in south Mumbaj then, was held on Thursday near Thane railway station by a team of Pydhonie police, the official said.

"Shaikh, who was working for the Chhota Shakeel gang, and his aides shot dead a Chhota Rajan gang member in 1997. The court had declared him an absconder in the case. We got a tip off he was staying in Mumbra in Thane and laid a trap to nab him," the official said.