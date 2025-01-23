Gangster DK Rao, 6 others held for bid to extort Rs 2.5 cr from Mumbai hotelier

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested gangster DK Rao and six other persons for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2.5 crore from a hotelier in Bandra area and threatening him, an official said on Thursday.

Rao, an associate of gangster Chhota Rajan, already has several criminal cases registered against him, including extortion.

The Bandra police had received a complaint from a 50-year-old hotelier that Rao and six others allegedly conspired to take over his establishment, demanded Rs 2.5 crore from him and issued death threats to him, the city crime branch official said.

In his complaint, the hotelier also alleged that Rao's gang was harassing him for the last two years.

After the repeated threats, he approached the Bandra police with the complaint, based on which a case was registered on Wednesday against Rao and the other persons, the official said.

The case was subsequently handed over to the police's anti-extortion cell and all the accused were arrested late Wednesday night, the official said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation into the case was underway, he added.