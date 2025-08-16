Gangster found hanging in Delhi's Mandoli Jail, police suspect suicide

New Delhi: The body of a gangster, lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail, was found hanging inside his cell on Saturday morning with police suspecting that he committed suicide.

According to a police officer, Salman Tyagi, lodged in Jail Number 15, was found hanging from a noose in his barrack during the early hours of the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Tyagi was facing several criminal cases, including those related to extortion and Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). Further investigation is underway, the officer added.