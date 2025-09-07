Gangster Goldy Brar's associate held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Sunday apprehended an associate of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar and recovered five pistols and 10 live cartridges from his possession, said a top police officer.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Rainch, a resident of Mahi Nangal in Bathinda district. The accused also has a criminal history.

DGP Yadav said that the arrested accused was actively involved in facilitating the supply of illegal firearms to the Goldy Brar gang to disturb peace and harmony in the border state.

Investigation revealed that the weapons were procured on the directions of Brar, through his key associate Malkit Singh alias Kitta Bhani, who is currently lodged in Kapurthala Jail, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish various linkages and unearth the entire nexus.

AGTF Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban said police teams had received inputs about the Brar gang hatching a conspiracy to commit a sensational crime in the state.

Acting swiftly, AGTF teams successfully apprehended Rainch from Malout in Sri Muktsar Sahib district, he said.