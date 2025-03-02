Gangster held, 3 sophisticated weapons seized: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested a gangster and seized from him three sophisticated weapons sourced from Pakistan.

The accused was identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deepa, a resident of Ferozepur.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said police seized a 9 mm Glock pistol, a .30 mm Beretta pistol and a pump action gun, along with three magazines and 141 cartridges, from Hardeep Singh.

Besides, 45 grams of heroin was also recovered from his possession, he said.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that these weapons were sourced from Pakistan through an unidentified foreign-based entity, intended for use in terror and criminal activities in the state.

He said the accused was to supply these weapons to the ground operatives of terror and criminal groups.

The identity and role of the foreign entity, along with its broader network, are under comprehensive investigation.

Efforts are on to identify other members involved in this module and track the origins of the smuggled weapons, he said.

Assistant Inspector General, Ferozepur, Lakhbir Singh said police teams had received a reliable intel-input about the involvement of the accused in weapon and drug smuggling operations.

The input also revealed that Hardeep Singh has recently retrieved a weapon consignment to supply it to the criminal elements.

Acting swiftly, police teams put up a checkpost near Punj Garain Morh in Kotkapura and signalled the driver of the suspected car to stop, he said, adding that instead of stopping, the accused escaped from the spot leading to a chase.

He said police teams successfully apprehended the accused in the area of Punj Garain village, when his vehicle turned turtle after he took an abrupt turn.

The senior officer said the accused has a criminal history with four cases registered against him in Moga, Ferozepur, and Fazilka under the Arms Act, attempt to murder, and other serious offences.

The accused was released on bail in April 2024, and after coming out of the jail, he resumed his criminal activities, he added. PTI CHS RHL