Gangster held following exchange of fire in Mohali: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) A suspected gangster involved in an extortion racket was arrested following an exchange of fire with police on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway in Mohali on Saturday, said police.

Police said Malkiat alias Maxi, an operative associated with gangsters Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon, fired at police who fired back in retaliation.

In a post on X, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice in a joint operation with AGTF arrests Gangster Malkiat @ Maxi, an operative of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and gangster Goldy Dhillon, after a brief exchange of fire near Ghagar bridge on Zirakpur-Ambala Highway, SAS Nagar." Maxi sustained a bullet injury in his left leg fire and has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Mohali for medical treatment," Yadav said, adding a pistol has been recovered from his possession.

Maxi, a resident of village Rodala in Rajasansi in Amritsar, is facing several cases of extortion.

"He was involved in an extortion racket led by Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon. Recently, they targeted a Mohali-based property dealer and demanded Rs 50 Lakh as extortion money in January 2025," the DGP said.

Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has been designated a terrorist by the Indian government.