Gangster held in Punjab's Kapurthala, arms recovered

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a man, who was part of an extortion gang in Kapurthala district, and recovered four pistols from his possession.

Amandeep, who was a member of the Jagga Fukiwal extortion gang which was active around Sultanpur Lodhi, was instrumental in supplying weapons to local gangs to carry out firing and extortion activities, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Police said it recovered four pistols from Amandeep.

Amandeep, who is a resident of Kapurthala, allegedly supplied two pistols to his associate Lovepreet, who has also been arrested.

From Lovepreet's possession, police recovered one .32 bore country-made pistol, one .315 bore country-made pistol, and two live rounds.

Further interrogation led to the recovery of three more country-made pistols, police said.

A case has been registered at Sadar police station in Kapurthala.

Further investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages and dismantle the entire illegal arms network, he said. PTI CHS DV DV