Gangster in police custody shot at by 'rivals' in Haridwar

Haridwar, Dec 24 (PTI) A notorious gangster being taken to a court in Laksar town of Haridwar district was shot at in broad daylight on Wednesday, police said.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobhal said gangster Vinay Tyagi was seriously injured, while two other constables accompanying him were also wounded in the shooting.

The assailants, who were on a motorcycle, sped away after the attack.

Dobhal said that Tyagi was being brought from Roorkee jail to the Laksar court in a police vehicle for a court appearance.

He said that when the policemen got down to clear a traffic jam caused by sugarcane trucks on the flyover in Laksar, two people came on a motorcycle and opened fire at the police vehicle.

The SSP said Tyagi sustained three bullet wounds and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, from where he was referred to a higher medical centre.

The two injured policemen have also been admitted to a hospital.

Dobhal said Tyagi has a history of crime, and he was being taken to a court in Laksar for a hearing in a Gangster Act case.

The incident, which is believed to be the result of a gang war, created a sensation in the entire area. PTI DPT VN VN