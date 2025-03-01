Gangster injured following exchange of fire in Mohali: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) A suspected gangster, involved in an extortion racket, suffered a bullet injury following an exchange of fire with police after he attempted to escape from police custody on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway in Mohali on Saturday, officials said.

Police said Malkiat alias Maxi fired at police who fired back in retaliation.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Maxi, a native of village Rodala in Rajasansi Amritsar, is an operative of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and Gangster Goldy Dhillon and was operating an extortion racket on their behalf.

Recently, Maxi and his accomplice identified as Sandeep alias Deep were arrested by the Patiala Police in an Arms Act case.

Subsequently, both were brought on production warrant from Patiala Jail by SAS Nagar Police on Friday in an extortion case where the accused persons had targeted a Mohali-based property dealer and demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion money in January 2025.

DGP Yadav said following the disclosures of Maxi, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dera Bassi, Bikramjit Singh Brar was taking him for recovery of weapons that he confessed to have concealed at an isolated place at Zirakpur-Ambala highway.

"When he reached the location, the accused opened fire at the police team in an attempt to flee from the custody. In self-defence and retaliatory fire by the police team, Maxi sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and he has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Mohali for medical treatment," he said.

The DGP said that the weapon, three cartridges and two used/empty casings has been recovered from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Deepak Pareek said Maxi has a criminal history with cases pertaining to extortion and Arms Act registered against him. Further investigations are on, he added.