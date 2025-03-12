Gangster injured in police encounter in Karnataka

Udupi (Karnataka), Mar 12 (PTI) A member of the notorious Garuda gang, identified as Isaq, was injured in a police encounter in the Hiriyadka police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The accused, who had earlier escaped from Bengaluru police custody, was being pursued by the police in connection with a robbery case.

According to police sources, Isaq was intercepted in Hassan district earlier in the day and was being taken back to Manipal when he attempted to escape.

As the vehicle reached the Gudde Angadi area under the Hiriyadka police station jurisdiction, the accused requested a halt, citing urgent medical needs. However, in a sudden turn of events, he allegedly attacked the police personnel escorting him and attempted to flee.

Despite repeated warnings, Isaq did not comply, forcing Manipal Inspector Devaraj and his team to fire warning shots, police said.

When he continued to resist, a shot was fired at his leg to prevent his escape, police said.

Two police sub-inspectors and a constable also sustained injuries during the scuffle. The accused, along with the injured police personnel, have been admitted to a hospital in Manipal.

