Gangster involved in robberies, extortion arrested from Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 23-year-old member of the Gogi gang allegedly involved in extortions and robberies was arrested following an exchange of fire in the north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Saturday.

Police were on Friday tipped off about the presence of a gangster involved in robberies in the outer north district.

On the basis of the input, a police team reached the spot in Bawana and laid a trap to nab the suspect.

During their stakeout, police asked a man coming on a motorcycle to stop, but he tried to run and fired two shots at the team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Police in retaliation shot the suspect in his right leg and nabbed him, the DCP said.

The alleged gangster was identified as Pawan alias Poona, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. He was sent to a hospital, police said.

One pistol, one live cartridge, and a motorcycle robbed from the Alipur area were recovered from his possession. Police also collected two empty shells from the shooting spot.

A case has been registered at Bawana Police Station and further investigation is in progress, police added. PTI NIT VN VN