Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines, handed over to Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Wanted by police and facing Interpol Red Notice, gangster Joginder Gyong was deported from the Philippines to Delhi on Sunday, the CBI said.

Joginder Gyong was wanted by Haryana Police in a case of criminal conspiracy and murder registered against him in Panipat.

He was handed over to Delhi Police upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as he was also wanted by the force here, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got a Red Notice issued against Joginder Gyong from the Interpol on October 25, 2024, which was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking the wanted criminal, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

"On the strength of the Red Notice, subject Joginder Gyong was deported from the Philippines via Bangkok to Delhi," he said.

"The subject is a gangster wanted by the Haryana Police in the murder of a victim whom the subject suspected of disclosing the real identity and location of his gangster brother Surender Gyong to the police. Surender Gyong was killed in an exchange of fire with the police," the statement said.

Joginder Gyong allegedly planned and murdered the victim to avenge the death his brother, the CBI said.

"The subject was also allegedly involved in criminal cases in various states of India, including Delhi and Punjab, for the offences of robbery, murder, attempt to murder, putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion and kidnapping for ransom," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said Gyong was apprehended by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration (PBI) from Bacolod City, acting on India's request for his extradition.

According to PBI officials, Gyong was identified as an "Indian-Nepalese national" and a key figure in a separatist terror network, Delhi Police said.

Gyong was convicted to life imprisonment in Haryana for illegal firearms possession. While on parole, he committed the murder in Panipat in December 2017 and later fled abroad, police said. PTI ABS BM ARI