Gangster Joginder Gyong facing Interpol Red Notice deported from Philippines

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Gangster Joginder Gyong facing Interpol Red Notice and wanted in criminal cases in several states was deported from the Philippines to Delhi on Sunday, the CBI said.

Gyong was a key operative of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang and had close ties with designated terrorist Arsh Dalla and fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, both associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), police said.

The gangster was wanted by the police forces in Haryana and Delhi.

He was handed over to the Delhi Police upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got a Red Notice issued against Gyong from the Interpol on October 25, 2024, which was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking the wanted criminal, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"On the strength of the Red Notice, Joginder Gyong was deported from the Philippines via Bangkok to Delhi," he said.

"The subject (Gyong) is a gangster wanted by the Haryana Police in the murder of a victim whom he suspected of disclosing the real identity and location of his gangster brother Surender Gyong to the police. Surender Gyong was killed in an exchange of fire with the police," the statement said.

Joginder Gyong allegedly planned and murdered the victim in Panipat to avenge the death of his brother, the CBI said.

He was also allegedly involved in criminal cases in various states of India, including Delhi and Punjab, for the offences of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and kidnapping for ransom, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said Gyong was apprehended by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration (PBI) from Bacolod City in July last year, acting on India's request for his extradition.

PBI officials identified Gyong as an "Indian-Nepalese national" and a key figure in a separatist terror network, the Delhi Police said.

Gyong was sentenced to life imprisonment in Haryana for illegal firearms possession. While on parole, he committed the murder in Panipat in December 2017 and later fled the country, police said.

He was previously convicted in 15 cases, including five murders.

Additional CP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said that the Special Cell of Delhi Police had been tracking Gyong's movements as part of its broader investigation into gangster-terrorist collaborations.

"Intelligence reports indicated his deep involvement in extortion, contract killings, arms smuggling, and drug trafficking, with strong connections to criminals in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR.

After extensive surveillance, authorities pinpointed his location in Bacolod City, Philippines, where he had assumed a false identity. Following a joint request from Indian security agencies, he was detained and deported, leading to his arrest on the night of February 1," said the additional CP.

Gyong was an active ally of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and played a crucial role in channelling funds and manpower for criminal operations. His influence extended beyond India, linking him to pro-Khalistani elements operating abroad, the official said.

These connections allegedly facilitated illegal activities, including the high-profile murders of former Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) president Vicky Midhukhera, Gurlal Brar, and international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia, he added.

"After his first deportation from South Africa in 2007, Gyong managed to escape and rebuild his criminal empire, proving to be a persistent threat," he said.

Gyong's criminal history dates back to over two decades, with 24 registered cases to his name. Convicted in several cases, he continued his criminal activities from abroad, using his network to execute crimes in India, police said.

"Gyong was rebuilding his extortion network in Haryana, targeting doctors, liquor vendors, and wealthy businessmen. With his arrest, security agencies expect to uncover more links between Indian criminal syndicates and foreign terror networks. His interrogation is likely to reveal key operatives, logistical hubs, and financial backers," said the additional CP.

His younger brother, Surender Gyong, was also a criminal who was killed in an exchange of fire with the Haryana Police in 2017, the offcial said.