Gangster Kala Jathedi to marry Anuradha Choudhary amid heavy security in Delhi

New Delhi: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi on Tuesday morning arrived at a banquet hall in Delhi's Dwarka area to tie the knot with Anuradha Choudhary.

Police have made heavy security arrangements in and around the banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, which has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000.

The Delhi Police has made a strategic plan to avert any incident keeping in mind the gangster's notoriety and his previous record, according to sources.

Once a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head, Sandeep from Sonipat got a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court.

He will marry Choudhary alias Madam Minz who also faces several criminal charges.