Gangster killed in police encounter in J-K's Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with police inside the premises of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday night, an official said.

He said a police official was injured in the encounter that took place outside the main building of the Government Medical College (GMC) around 10:30 pm.

A police party was chasing gangsters travelling in a car. One of them opened fire at the police party during the chase and was killed in retaliatory firing. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma was injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and a search is on for the slain gangster's accomplices, he said.

The gangster's identity was not immediately disclosed.